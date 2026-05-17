Tripura invites Russia as partner country for Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026

The Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Tripura, held strategic discussions with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India ahead of the upcoming Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen global investment outreach.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Kiran Gitte and focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across sectors including tourism, information technology, agro-processing, oil and gas, bamboo industries, healthcare, education and technology.

During the discussions, the Tripura government extended an invitation to the Russia to participate as the “Partner Country” at the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on July 9 and 10, 2026.

The initiative reflects the state government’s efforts to position Tripura as a major investment destination in Northeast India by promoting international collaborations and sector-specific business opportunities.

Officials said the proposed partnership is expected to create new avenues for trade, innovation and economic cooperation between Tripura and Russian stakeholders.