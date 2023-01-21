Ahead of the Assembly poll slated to be held in February 2023, the Indigenous people's Front of Tripura (IPFT) the ruling ally have officially decided to form 'unity' with Tipra Motha and has called for a single party "IPFT-TIPRA Motha".

As per sources, both parties are set to hold a meeting in Guwahati on January 21 at 8:30 PM and officially announce their party name as "IPFT-TIPRA Motha".

Earlier on January 13, India Today NE broke the report of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) joining hands with the Opposition party Tipra Motha, headed by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, head of the erstwhile Royal house of Tripura.

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Further, the IPFT leader revealed this in an exclusive conversation with India Today NE. “We have decided to merge with Tipra Motha in the best interests of Tiprasa’s survival and for Tripuri people. When we return from Guwahati, we will consult with our party colleagues and executive members. Our demand is the same, which is the establishment of statehood based on the sixth schedule under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution. This is our goal, this is our vision. And we are coming together with the same vision and will officially declare it after consulting with party members,” said Aghore Debbarma.

This comes after the royal scion and Chairman of Tipra Motha seeks the support of ruling BJP ally IPFT to form a unity for the indigenous people of Tripura.

Further Tipra Motha chief asserted that if the people of Tiprasa fight for their rights under one symbol be it TIPRA Motha or IPFT then people will be benefitted.

"If we are not united we would not get anything," he added.