Senior politician and IPFT supremo Narendra Chandra Debbarma passed away at the age of 87 due to old age ailments and suffered a brain stroke.

He was the revenue Minister of Tripura and was hospitalized due to old age ailments and suffered a brain stroke on December 27.

NC Debbarma was admitted to the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala after he suffered a brain stroke on Friday, December 27.

The senior politician was said to be in critical condition after suffering a brain stroke.

After getting the news of NC Debbarma being admitted to the hospital, state Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha visited the hospital to inquire about his health. He discussed with the doctor on duty about taking necessary medical measures. Besides, he also spoke to the family members of Debbarma present at the hospital.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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