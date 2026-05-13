Tripura issues austerity order, mandates 50 per cent staff work from home

The Government of Tripura’s General Administration (Administrative Reforms) Department has issued a new memorandum introducing austerity measures aimed at achieving economy in government expenditure and promoting efficient resource use.

The order comes in response to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's s recent appeal urging citizens and institutions to conserve fuel and adopt work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible.

As per the directive, Heads of Departments (HoDs) have been instructed to ensure that 50 per cent of Group C and D employees attend office daily, while the remaining 50 per cent will work from home on a rotational basis.

The memorandum further directs HoDs to prepare a weekly roster system, under which employees will alternate their office attendance on a weekly basis. For the initial week, preference should be given to employees residing closer to their respective offices.

Employees working from home will be required to remain available at all times via telephone and electronic communication and must report to office if called for urgent or exigent work.

The order also advises that similar instructions be implemented across Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), local bodies, autonomous and statutory bodies, as well as all subordinate offices under the state government.

However, the directive will not apply to employees engaged in essential and emergency services.

The order, issued by Special Secretary A.K. Bhattacharya, comes into effect immediately and will remain valid until further notice.