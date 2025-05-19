Tripura has issued a directive mandating normal functioning of all state government offices, undertakings, and affiliated organisations on the day of the May 20 nationwide general strike called by the All India State Government Employees' Federation.

An order undersigned by Debjani Deb Sarkar, Joint Secretary of the Tripura government, stated the All India State Government Employees' Federation has called for a one day nation-wide general strike on May 20 to press for various demands, including the regularisation of all contractual employees, cessation of contractual, outsourced, and daily-wage employment, among others.

“In this context, the Tripura Employees' Coordination Committee (H.B. Road) has also urged state employees and teachers to participate in the strike. The State Government has decided that all offices, government undertakings, and organizations under the State Government should function normally on the day of the general strike. All government employees and employees of such undertakings and organizations are expected to perform their duties as usual on that day”, the order reads.

It further said that any violation of the above instructions by government employees and employees of such undertakings/organizations will be viewed seriously.

“ The undersigned is directed to request all Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Special Secretaries, and Head of Departments to bring this instruction to the notice of all employees under their administrative control. A report regarding attendance in different offices/undertakings/organizations on the day of the general strike should be sent to the General Administration (AR) Department by 12:00 noon of 20th May 2025, positively”, the order added.