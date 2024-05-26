In view of Cyclone Remal, the Tripura government has taken all preparatory measures to tackle the situation including suspending all schools, deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other emergency services.

Addressing a press conference, the Secretary of the Revenue Department, Brijesh Pandey on Sunday said that the Cyclonic Storm "Remal" is now centered over the Bay of Bengal and has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm.

“It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph. It is expected that the landfall of the cyclone will be around 11:00 PM tonight near Khepupara and Sagar Island,” he said.

He further informed that in Tripura, an increase in rainfall activity, accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places, is expected to occur from May 26 to May 29 under the influence of the cyclonic storm.

“The rainfall is expected to start in Tripura from the night of May 26 and will continue up to May 29. Immediately after receiving the first bulletin from IMD and advisory from the National Disaster Management Authority, the Revenue Department issued advisories to the District Magistrates and Collectors on May 24 to take preparatory measures. We, along with the IMD and Disaster Management, are in constant touch with the DMs and Collectors to ensure all necessary measures for mitigating the impact of the cyclone in the State. Emergency Operation Centres at the State and District levels are functioning on a 24x7 basis,” he said.

He further informed that, considering the severity of the cyclone, an urgent meeting of the State Executive Committee was held today under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary JK Sinha in the Civil Secretariat.

The Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr. Avinash Kanfade, Secretaries, and Heads of relevant Departments and senior officers from other agencies such as IMD, Airport Authority, NDRF, etc., attended the meeting.

After the meeting, the government decided to close all the schools, educational institutions, and Anganwadi Centres on May 27 and 28.

“The Transport Department has been advised to coordinate with Railways, the Airport Authority, and Road Transport for public safety and inform the public if there are any cancellations of flights, trains, and other transport,” he said.

He further informed that the NDRF has been requested to mobilize one team to the southern side, specifically at Santirbazar, to cater to South Tripura and Gomati Districts.

“SDRF teams will remain ready to respond to any crisis situation. The Food Department has to ensure the availability of food and essential supplies. The Fishery Department is to alert fishermen communities not to enter lakes, rivers, reservoirs, etc., for fishing during May 26-28,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Airport Authority of India’s Director, KC Meena, said that all flights arriving from Kolkata to Agartala are canceled until 09 AM on May 27.

“Passengers are being informed by the concerned airlines. Other flights arriving from Delhi, Bangalore, and Guwahati are operating normally. Updates for air traffic will be provided further,” he added.