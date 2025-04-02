Thirty-four students across Tripura face potential criminal charges after authorities discovered they allegedly submitted falsified income certificates to obtain tribal scholarships, officials confirmed.

The students reportedly uploaded fake documentation while applying for ST Post-Matric Scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for the 2023-24 academic year.

"It has been revealed from the enquiries conducted by competent administrative authorities that 34 students had applied for ST Post-Matric Scholarship uploading fake income certificates," said Subhasish Das, Director of Tripura Tribal Welfare Department, in a statement to India Today NE.

Das emphasised the serious nature of the allegations, noting that "the production of such fake income certificates to usurp scholarship grants constitutes misappropriation of public money, document forgery, and defrauding the scholarship sanctioning authority, and therefore, amounts to a criminal offence."

The department has given the students 15 days to respond to the show cause notices and explain why formal police complaints should not be filed against them.

"Their reply, if any in defence, shall reach the undersigned in writing no later than the 16th April, 2025, failing which actions shall ensue against them ex parte," Das warned.

The alleged fraud spans multiple districts across Tripura, with Sepahijala District accounting for the highest number of cases at 13. Other affected districts include West (8), Khowai (4), Gomati (3), South (2), Dhalai (2), North (1), and Unakoti (1).