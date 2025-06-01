The Tripura government on Sunday, June 1 has put all its eight districts on red alert following a prediction of extremely heavy rainfall activity, and has directed the district magistrates to take preparedness measures.







Arun Kumar Roy, Additional Secretary of the Revenue Department, in an order, said that the state-wise warning map of the Northeast states issued by the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Guwahati, and shared by the Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response (ICR-ER), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has issued a Red Alert for all districts of Tripura for today, 1st June, due to extreme weather conditions predicting extremely heavy rainfall.



“In view of the above, I am further directed to request you to kindly take necessary action and preparedness measures to reduce the potential risk of heavy rainfall in the districts,” the order reads.



Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Agartala, stated that heavy rainfall occurred at most places across the districts of Tripura, with very heavy rainfall over West, Khowai, North, and Unakoti; heavy rainfall over South; and moderate rainfall over Sepahijala, Gomati, and Dhalai districts during the last 24 hours.

The department has also issued a Red Alert for West and Khowai districts till 2nd June, while an Orange Alert remains in place for the rest of the districts. From 3rd June onwards, the IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the state.