Tripura's Directorate of Information Technology launched a special drive for Startup registration and awareness under the New Sector Agnostic Tripura Start-Up Policy, aiming to boost the sector in the state.

Speaking on the matter, Tripura’s IT Director, Jeya Ragul Geshan emphasised recognising the immense potential for industrial development and fostering a robust Start up ecosystem across various sectors in Tripura. He said that in this regard, the Sector Agnostic Tripura Start-Up Policy was officially launched by Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 24, along with IT Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

“The policy aims to provide a unified platform for aspiring entrepreneurs across diverse industries, promoting innovation and economic growth. The registration process for interested entities is facilitated through a dedicated online portal. As of March 24, 2025, a total of 28 entities have applied for registration under this initiative, signifying growing interest and participation in the startup ecosystem,” he said.

The official further stated that to maximize outreach and encourage more participation, a Spot Registration and Awareness Campaign has been initiated.

“The campaign is designed to facilitate easy registration and increase awareness about the benefits and opportunities under the policy, especially targeting DPIIT-registered startups. The spot registration drive started on March 25 at IT Bhavan and will conclude on April 2 at ICFAI University,” he said.

He also emphasised that the Sector Agnostic Tripura Start-Up Policy is a game-changer for the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the state.

“Through a well-structured spot registration drive and an extensive awareness campaign, the initiative aims to empower startups, foster innovation, and create sustainable economic opportunities. Aspiring entrepreneurs and DPIIT-registered startups are encouraged to participate and take advantage of this unique opportunity,” he added.