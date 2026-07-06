Tripura IT Directorate reviews preparations for Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026

The Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura, on Monday, July 6, reviewed preparations for the upcoming Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on July 9 and 10 at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, Agartala.

A high-level review meeting was chaired by Jeya Ragul Geshan B. at IT Bhavan, where officials, consultants and other stakeholders assessed the progress of arrangements and discussed measures to ensure the department's effective participation through a dedicated IT Pavilion.

The two-day conclave is aimed at positioning Tripura as an emerging investment destination, with the state government targeting potential investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore. The event is expected to be inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

More than 20 exhibition stalls by various state government departments and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) will be set up at the venue to showcase development initiatives and investment opportunities under a common theme.

The conclave is expected to attract around 500 delegates from India and abroad. According to officials, embassies, high commissions and international consultants have been invited, with representatives from Bangladesh, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, the Maldives, Nepal and Uzbekistan confirming their participation. Delegates from Russia and Indonesia have also expressed interest in attending the event.

The state government expects the conclave to attract fresh investments, strengthen international partnerships and enhance Tripura's position as a gateway for economic growth and investment in the Northeast.