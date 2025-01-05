Tripura's Jatrapur police destoyed approximately 40,000 Ganja plants in the deep forest land of South Nidaya Manaititta area.

The personnel launched a destruction operation led by officers and staff of the Jatrapur police station, in collaboration with the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel, following which the Ganja plants were destroyed in different plots.



The development marks the Tripura police's fight against narcotics and drug smuggling.

Lauding the operation, Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated Tripura's committment to ensuring 'Nasha Mukht Tripura'.

CM Saha informed that the state government are "constantly taking significant step towards drug-free Tripura."

"Together, let's eliminate the drug menace and build a safer, healthier society", he added.

Earlier, in a similar operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, in collaboration with the Tripura police destroyed approximately 5,000 matured Ganja plants in Khowai district.

The personnel launched a special operation against narcotics and drug smuggling, following which the plants cultivated inside the deep forest area near Vill-Khengrabari were destroyed.