A delegation from the JICA India Mission, visiting Tripura from October 21 to 24 for the mid-term evaluation of the Tripura JICA Project (SCATFORM) inspected the agar plantation and processing center in the state.

The mission comprises of a team including Kei Otsuki, Second Secretary, Economic Wing, Embassy of Japan in India, Fujiwara Hidenobu, Japanese Representative, JICA India, and Nishtha Vengurlekar, Development Specialist, JICA India.

An official informed, “On October 21 and 22, the delegation held extensive reviews of the project at the Project Management Unit (PMU). On October 23, the team visited North and Unakoti districts to assess the field implementation. During their visit, they inspected the agar plantation and processing center at Dharmanagar in North District, and later evaluated the plantation sites in the Unakoti district. As part of their itinerary, the JICA Mission also inaugurated the newly constructed Bagaichhara Beat Office under Kumarghat Sub-Division in Unakoti District."

The official further added that the delegation expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project, reiterating continued support and cooperation for its successful implementation.

The Tripura JICA Project, which commenced in the financial year 2017-18, is expected to continue until 2028, contributing significantly to forest management and rural development in the state.

Present during the visit were Pravin Agrawal, IFS, CEO and PD of the Tripura JICA Project, Gautam Das, IFS, Director-AFA, Paushali Roy, IFS, Director-SFM, and Harsha Kumar, IFS, along with district and sub-divisional forest officers and other staff members.

The JICA Mission will conclude their visit with a meeting with the PCCF followed by a debriefing session before departing for Delhi on October 24.