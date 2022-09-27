Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as chief of the North East Regional Power Committee (NERPC) on September 26.

On his social media handle, Deputy CM wrote: Took over the Chairmanship of North East Regional Power Committee (NERPC) from the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland who did great work for the North East Power Sector.

I hope that I will be able to also make a contribution to the power sector of our region.

Earlier Nagaland chief minister took over the charge of NERPC in 2021.

NERPC is the highest forum which coordinates various issues relating to the power sector of all the constituent states of the North East which includes Transmission and Generation Utilities.

It is also responsible for the monitoring of Energy Flow and enforcement of Grid Discipline.

The tenure of the Chairmanship of the NERPC is held on a one-year rotational basis of Power Ministers from among the northeastern states.