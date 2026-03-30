Tripura: Jitendra Chaudhury demands FIR against Bikash Debbarma, seeks VVPAT use in TTAADC polls

CPI ( Marxist) leader, Jitendra Chaudhury has written to the State Election Commission demanding that no Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) without VVPAT be used in the upcoming TTAADC elections, while also seeking an FIR against Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma over an alleged “offensive” remark.

In his letter to the Commission, Chaudhury, who is also CPI(M) state secretary, raised concerns over the reported use of old EVMs without VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), stating that such a move could undermine voter confidence.

He highlighted ongoing nationwide concerns over EVM reliability, noting that public trust in the system is significantly strengthened when VVPAT is used alongside voting machines.

The LoP further alleged that apprehensions among voters and political stakeholders have intensified following a recent statement by Debbarma during an election meeting, where he reportedly claimed that votes cast for a rival party would benefit the BJP.

Calling the remark misleading and detrimental to democratic principles, Chaudhury said it reflects distrust in the electoral process and demanded legal action against the minister.

He urged the Commission to ensure that all polling stations use updated EVMs equipped with VVPAT, register an FIR against Debbarma, and consider convening an all-party meeting to address concerns related to the conduct of the election.