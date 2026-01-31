Tripura joins India’s AI outreach drive ahead of India-AI Impact Summit

In a move underscoring India’s expanding push towards artificial intelligence–driven governance, the Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura, on Friday, January 30, organised a regional-level AI awareness workshop in Agartala as part of the build-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.



Held at Pragya Bhavan, the workshop formed part of the pre-summit outreach initiatives aimed at familiarising stakeholders with emerging applications of artificial intelligence across governance and public service delivery. The programme aligns with the Centre’s broader digital transformation agenda, which increasingly places AI at the core of policy planning and administrative reforms.



Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping sectors such as governance, agriculture, healthcare, education and smart administration, prompting India to accelerate its AI adoption framework. Key national initiatives include the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence formulated by NITI Aayog, which together seek to position AI as a critical enabler of inclusive and sustainable growth.



The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 19–20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The summit is being positioned as the first global-scale artificial intelligence forum hosted in the Global South, reflecting India’s growing leadership and ambition in shaping the global AI discourse.