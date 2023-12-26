In an address at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, Prakash Singh Uikey, member of the Janajati Suraksha Manch (JSM) and former district judge of Madhya Pradesh, raised an alarm about the potential extinction of Janajati culture in Tripura if the issue of conversions is not promptly addressed.

During a rally against converted tribals, Uikey stressed the urgency of taking strong action to safeguard the rich tapestry of tribal culture, rituals, and traditional practices. "The culture of Janajatis will only be preserved in museums if society does not resist the forces behind conversion," he warned.

Uikey further explained that the reservations for tribal communities, often based on social and financial backwardness, should be understood in the context of preserving their distinct identity. Refuting the Left's assertion that backwardness is artificially constructed, he stated, "Throughout the country, tribal communities highly esteem their tribal kings. In Tripura, for instance, tribals historically held the reins of power in the region."

The constitutional provision of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, Uikey argued, is crucial for safeguarding the vibrant culture, rituals, customs, and distinctive religious practices of these tribal communities. He contended, "It is argued that individuals who choose to convert to Islam or Christianity are distancing themselves from their indigenous roots and cultural heritage. Consequently, it is contended that such individuals should not be entitled to enjoy the privileges associated with the ST status."