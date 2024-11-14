Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia arrived in Agartala on the evening of November 14 to attend Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Program and partake in a review meeting of DoNER schemes scheduled for November 15.

The Union minister was received by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, who is also the Member of Parliament for the sole seat of Rajya Sabha from Tripura; Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma; and BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma at MBB Airport in Agartala.

Scindia arrived in Tripura after visiting Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland.

After the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Program and the review meeting on November 15, tomorrow, the minister will leave for Shillong, Meghalaya to attend the Cherry Blossom Festival.