Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia has criticised the previous Congress government for neglecting the indigenous community and suppressing their voices.

Scindia made these remarks while addressing the State-Level Celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala.

Speaking at the event, he said, “After India’s independence, our indigenous society was in danger and faced a lack of development and welfare. During Congress' tenure, the voice of indigenous people was suppressed, and they were deprived of everything. But in 2014, there was a drastic change. In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, everything changed. The Congress, which only used to talk about themselves, tried to erase the history of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. However, PM Modi declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to preserve this history.”

Scindia highlighted that Prime Minister Modi has appointed indigenous leaders to key positions, including as Union and State Ministers, as well as Governors.

“For the first time in the history of India, a President from the indigenous community was elected. When the name of Draupadi Murmu as President of India was announced, Congress protested to show disrespect to the indigenous community. But under a Prime Minister like Modi, the woman President is now leading the country in a new direction. For the first time in history, a Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and announced new schemes for the welfare and development of the indigenous people, such as Janman Yojana. A budget of Rs 34,000 crores was allocated for the indigenous community,” he added.

He further added that PM Modi has provided Ayushman cards, water connections, education, and more to the indigenous community.

“It is my good fortune that PM Modi has entrusted me with the responsibility of looking after the North East. I have a personal connection with the indigenous community,” he concluded.