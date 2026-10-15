Tripura has kept more than 400 megawatts (MW) of electricity ready to meet peak-hour demand during Durga Puja, with Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath saying the state has made elaborate arrangements to ensure an uninterrupted power supply throughout the festival.

Nath said on October 15 that the government had taken lessons from previous years and strengthened preparations to prevent power shortages from disrupting celebrations.

Although Tripura's power demand did not exceed 360 MW during Durga Puja last year, the state has kept more than 400 MW available this year to meet any surge in consumption.

“If the demand rises further, we have no problem. We have made all necessary arrangements,” the minister said.

He said peak-hour demand was expected to range between 400 MW and 410 MW, adding that the actual requirement would become clearer from Shashthi, when large numbers of people begin visiting Durga Puja pandals.

Explaining fluctuations in electricity consumption, Nath said the state's power demand stood at 346 MW at 5 pm on Wednesday before declining to 336 MW by 7 pm.

The minister also revealed that Tripura supplied 72 MW of electricity to Bangladesh on Wednesday, highlighting the state's ability to manage its domestic power requirements while exporting electricity.

Nath said the Power Department had made special arrangements for the festive season, with preparations more extensive than those during normal periods.

Power department employees, including senior officials and general managers, will remain on 24-hour duty throughout the festival to respond to emergencies, he said. Additional arrangements have also been made to draw electricity from other sources if required.

A separate control room will be set up for the festival, with arrangements strengthened compared with last year, the minister added.

Expressing confidence in the preparations, Nath said Tripura had not experienced any major power-supply problems during Durga Puja over the past three years and expressed hope that the supply would remain uninterrupted this year as well.