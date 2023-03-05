The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 5 held a key meeting in the capital of Tripura to decide on the next Chief Minister of the state. The meeting is being closely watched by political observers as the BJP has retained power in the state.

Manik Saha, who has previously served as the Chief Minister of Tripura, is in the race for the top post. However, sources have indicated that Pratima Bhoumik, a BJP leader from the state, is a strong contender for the position.

The meeting is being held to discuss the leadership situation in the state and to decide on the party's next steps. The BJP is hoping to make a strong statement by appointing a Chief Minister who can take the state forward and deliver on the party's promises to the people.

Sources close to the BJP have indicated that Bhoumik is seen as a popular choice for the Chief Minister's post. Bhoumik is a seasoned politician and a strong voice for the people of Tripura. If she is appointed as the Chief Minister, she would be the first woman to hold the position in the state.

The BJP's decision on the next Chief Minister will have far-reaching consequences for the party's future in the state.

The BJP's decision on whether to go for Manik Saha again or to appoint a new leader like Pratima Bhoumik will be closely watched.

Whatever the decision, it is clear that the BJP is taking the leadership question in Tripura seriously and is determined to make the right choice for the people of the state.