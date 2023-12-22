The two-day Khelo Tripura Para Games is set to take place at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala from December 29.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, demonstrating the state's commitment to fostering inclusive sports for persons with disabilities.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy said that the official inauguration of the games will be carried out by Chief Minister Manik Saha on the afternoon of December 29.

“This marks a historic moment as it is the first time such a competition is being organized in the state exclusively for individuals with disabilities. A total of 364 participants from 8 districts across the state are expected to partake in various events”, he said.

He also highlighted the significance of organizing the games in conjunction with Rashtriya Divyang Day, emphasizing the government's commitment to promoting inclusivity. In addition to the sporting events, Good Governance camps will be set up in every house as part of the Good Governance 2.0 campaign during the Games. This initiative aims to facilitate access to various services for Divyangs.

The Khelo Tripura Para Games will feature a diverse range of events, including Shot Put, 50m Run, Ring Throw, Long Jump, Chess, Carrom, Tug of War, Musical Ball, Musical Chair, Blind Cricket, and Seven Side Football.

The cricket competition will be divided into two zones – the North Zone comprising North Tripura, Dhalai, Unakoti, and Khowai districts, and the South Zone comprising West Tripura, Sipahijala, Gomti, and South Tripura districts.