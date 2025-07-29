Two Tripura men rape 17-year-old girl on way to grocery shop

Two men in Tripura's Khowai district allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl on July 28 night while she was on her way to a grocery shop. The incident happened in Tuikarma, police said.

"The girl was going to a shop in Paschim Muslim Para. On the way, two men kidnapped her, took her to a secluded place and raped her," Jayanta Dey, the officer-in-charge of the Teliamura police station, said.

One of the accused, identified as Antar Miah, was arrested. The other accused, Hiran Miah, is on the run, and a hunt is on for him, police said.

"As the victim was screaming for help, locals reached the spot, but by then, the accused persons had escaped. She was brought to the police station, where an FIR was lodged," Dey said.

An investigation into the case is underway, he added.