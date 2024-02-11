Indigenous leaders of the BJP and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) have vehemently opposed the indefinite strike called by a section of the indigenous student body on February 12 and appealed them to withdraw the protest and engage in a dialogue with the state government to address the issue.

The indigenous student bodies and other civil society organizations have called for an indefinite national highway and railway blockade, demanding the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language from February 12.

The leaders held a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha at his residence today.

After the meeting, BJP state secretary Devid Debbarma stated that they had met with the Chief Minister yesterday and today, discussing the issue.

"As the CM has already given a statement on the issue in the last Assembly session and also issued a letter in Delhi on the issue, he is hopeful of solving the problem," he said.

Meanwhile, Tripura BJP Janajati Morcha President and former MLA Parimal Debbarma denounced the strike as undemocratic.

"We have learned that the student organization student wing’s Tipra Motha has called for an indefinite national highway and railway blockade on February 12. Yesterday, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and BJP jointly held a meeting and also discussed the issue with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik today to find a solution. The CM is well aware of this problem and does not want students to face any difficulties. In the last Assembly session, when the opposition raised the script issue, the Chief Minister responded that he had sent a letter to the chairperson of CBSE. We believe that such strikes or protests cannot solve this problem, and we urge those who have called for a strike to engage in dialogue, as it is the ultimate solution. This protest is entirely undemocratic. We appeal to them to come and hold a discussion with the Chief Minister and withdraw the strike," he added.