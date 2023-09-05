In a momentous ceremony, Kumar Trishul Dhari Singh Police Training Academy (KTDS PTA) in Tripura was honoured with the "Best Constable Training Institute" award in the country for the financial year 2021-22.

The coveted award was presented by the Union Home Ministry, highlighting the exceptional dedication and commitment of the academy towards shaping proficient constables.

The Union Home Secretary, in the presence of distinguished guests and officials, personally handed over the accolade to the Tripura Police, symbolizing their outstanding contribution to law enforcement training.



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On Facebook, Tripura Police wrote, “Today the Union Home Minister's Trophy for Best Training Institution in the country for the year 2021-22 for Constables Training was handed over by Union Home Secretary, to the Principal, KTDS PTA”.

Reacting on the matter, Tripura Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan said, “This is a major achievement as this is the reflection of dedication of all the men who trained the constable. It's all an issue of my pride the presence of police on the ground is essentially the constable and they are the running force of the police. It is a matter of great pride that a small force from a small state is doing so well. I would like to congratulate all my trainers who have trained them".

