Tripura launches 16 ambulances with life-saving tech to cut road accident deaths

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha distributed 16 new ambulances equipped with Basic Life Support systems at Swami Vivekananda Maidan today, targeting the critical first hour after road accidents when immediate medical intervention can mean the difference between life and death.

The ambulances represent a crucial upgrade to Tripura's emergency medical response, designed specifically to reach accident victims during the "golden hour" - the first 60 minutes following severe trauma when prompt treatment dramatically improves survival rates.

Each vehicle comes fitted with advanced Basic Life Support equipment, allowing paramedics to provide essential medical care while transporting patients to hospitals. The initiative addresses a pressing need in the state, where delayed emergency response has historically contributed to preventable deaths from road accidents.

Alongside the ambulance rollout, the Transport Department unveiled a Vehicle Location Tracking and Monitoring System that will revolutionize emergency response coordination. The digital platform enables real-time tracking of ambulances and public transport vehicles, ensuring faster deployment to accident sites and improved oversight of emergency services.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who oversees Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and Tourism portfolios, highlighted the government's broader "Safe Drive Save Life" campaign during the ceremony. The minister positioned the ambulance distribution as part of ongoing efforts to reduce road fatalities through improved emergency infrastructure.

The new tracking system extends beyond ambulances to monitor public transport vehicles, creating a comprehensive safety network across the state's transportation ecosystem. Officials expect the technology to reduce response times and provide better coordination between emergency services and hospitals.

Chief Minister Saha described the initiative as fundamental to building a "responsive, safety-focused transport ecosystem" that prioritises citizen welfare.