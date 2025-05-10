Amid the India-Pakistan tension, the Tripura government has launched a dedicated helpline to assist students from the state studying across various parts of India with any challenges or emergencies they may encounter.



As per an order from the Tripura government, the helpline aims to provide a reliable point of contact for students who may require help during their academic journey outside Tripura.

“Important Notice for Students from Tripura Studying Outside the State



This is to inform all the students hailing from Tripura, studying in different parts of India, that they may contact the following telephone numbers of Tripura Bhawan, New Delhi, in case of any help/assistance,” the order reads.



Students hailing from Tripura can now reach out to Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi for assistance.

The helpline numbers provided by the Tripura government will be available 24×7 for any kind of support.

“Ranjit Das, TCS, Joint Resident Commissioner, Tripura Bhawan, New Delhi: 9612766232

Emergency Student Helpline Numbers: 011-23015157, 9871035944



The above-mentioned numbers would be available 24×7 for any kind of assistance,” the order added.