Tripura launches AI learning initiative for government school students

The Tripura government has launched a state-level initiative to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) learning among government school students, with the aim of building a future-ready generation equipped with emerging technology and digital skills.

Under the “AI Utsav – Skill Competition 2026”, students from Classes VI to XII studying in government schools across all eight districts of Tripura will be provided free AI courses through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), the national digital skilling platform of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Skill Development Director Pradeep Krishnaraj said around 1,920 government schools offering Classes VI to XII are proposed to be covered under the initiative.

Students who successfully complete the courses will be able to download a national certificate from the Skill India Digital Hub, providing them with early exposure to AI along with formal recognition of their learning.

According to Krishnaraj, the initiative is intended to encourage students to understand emerging technologies from an early age, build digital confidence and develop skills relevant to an increasingly technology-driven world.

Meanwhile, Tripura has also initiated a comprehensive framework for the India Skills Competition, aligned with the global WorldSkills ecosystem. The framework is aimed at creating a structured mechanism for identifying, training and preparing talented young people in the state.

Under the framework, 26 skill areas have been identified, including graphic design technology, software application development, mobile application development, web and automobile technologies, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Other identified areas include Industry 4.0, electronics, electrical installations, digital construction, ICT network infrastructure and mechanical engineering CAD.

Designated institutes, including NIT Agartala, Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), MSME Tool Room & Training Centre and NIELIT Agartala, will provide end-to-end support in their assigned skill areas, including candidate screening, training, mentoring and preparation for competitions.

The initiatives are aimed at expanding access to emerging technology and advanced vocational skills among Tripura’s students and youth, while strengthening the state’s talent pipeline for future employment opportunities.