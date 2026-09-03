Tripura launches app-based cab, auto services, metaverse tourism at key entry points

Tripura on September 3 launched app-based cab and auto-rickshaw services along with a Tourism Information Centre (TIC) and a metaverse-based tourism initiative at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and railway stations in Agartala.

Transport, Food and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury formally inaugurated the initiatives at the airport, while the app-based transport services were also launched virtually at Agartala and Jogendranagar railway stations.

The new services are aimed at improving last-mile connectivity for passengers and tourists arriving in Tripura through the airport and railway stations.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Chowdhury said technology-driven transport and tourism services were becoming increasingly important in attracting visitors from across the country.

He said while Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport had modern infrastructure, the lack of equally convenient transport facilities outside the airport could leave a negative impression on visitors.

“Keeping passenger convenience in mind, app-based cab and auto services have been introduced. Passengers will be able to choose between prepaid auto services and online cabs according to their preference,” Chowdhury said.

The minister said the state government would gradually modernise Tripura’s transport system in line with public demand and developments in other states.

Highlighting the importance of hospitality, connectivity, accommodation and food services in promoting tourism, Chowdhury said a positive visitor experience would encourage tourists to return to Tripura and strengthen the state’s image nationally and internationally.

The metaverse-based service at the Tourism Information Centre is expected to offer visitors a digital platform to explore Tripura’s tourist destinations through virtual experiences.

The government said the combined rollout of app-based transport and technology-enabled tourism services at key entry points would improve passenger convenience and provide further impetus to tourism in the state.