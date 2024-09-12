The Tripura government has introduced a new mobile application to improve oversight and efficiency of Anganwadi centres across the state. Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy announced the launch of the 'Anganwadi Center Inspection and Monitoring App'.

The app aims to revolutionise the monitoring process of approximately 10,000 Anganwadi centres in Tripura, which collectively serve around 400,000 children. Its key features include:

Real-time monitoring: Officials can only conduct inspections when within 50 metres radius

Automated reporting: Generates comprehensive reports after each inspection

Photo upload capability: Allows high-level officials to visually assess centre conditions

Visit tracking: Monitors inspection frequency by supervisors and staff

"Once an inspection is conducted, the app automatically generates reports that include all essential details about the centre. This information is stored digitally for future reference”, the minister said.

Roy emphasised the app's role in the government's broader initiative to upgrade Anganwadi centres. "The government is actively working to upgrade these centres by broadening their range of services, including not just education and nutrition but also infrastructure improvements such as electricity, clean drinking water, sanitation, vegetable cultivation, and sports activities," he stated.

The minister highlighted the app's potential to streamline decision-making processes. By providing immediate visual evidence of centre conditions, it enables swift action to address any identified issues.

The new technology complements existing child health monitoring efforts at Anganwadi centres. Workers use growth-tracking tools to measure children's weight and height regularly. The initiative is part of the larger 'Mission Able Anganwadi' and 'Poshan 2.0' programmes.

Roy also noted that Anganwadi workers at all levels have been equipped with mobile phones containing a nutrition tracker app. This allows for comprehensive monitoring of services provided to both mothers and children, facilitating more efficient oversight at higher administrative levels.