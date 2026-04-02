Tripura launches digital health initiative to make healthcare more accessible and transparent

The Government of Tripura has taken a pioneering step to enhance the accessibility, transparency, and efficiency of healthcare services for its citizens through digital technology. The Integrated Health Management Information System (IHMIS) is being implemented across all district, subdivision, rural hospitals, and primary health centers in the state.



As per official from Tripura Health Department under this system, patients can quickly obtain outpatient tickets by scanning a QR code and access all their health-related information with ease. The initiative aims to deliver modern, data-driven healthcare to every citizen, including those in the remotest parts of the state.



On March 2 Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Health Director Dr. Debashree Debbarma, State Mission Director ABDM Dr. G. Sharath Naik, Head of Office of Health Authority Dr. Rajesh Anil Acharya, Deputy Director Dr. Alok Dewan, and representatives from Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) convened to ensure the successful implementation of IHIMS for the benefit of the public.



The Health Secretary instructed all officials to provide necessary resources and ensure that the project is executed without any lapses, emphasizing the active role of state doctors and healthcare personnel in the initiative.



Earlier, on March 30, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with BECIL to operationalize IHIMS. The agreement was signed by Health Director Dr. Debashree Debbarma, State Mission Director ABDM Dr. G. Sharath Naik, and BECIL representative Usha Mangalgi.



The IHIMS project focuses on fully digitizing healthcare services in the state. Key features include digital health records, allowing every citizen to have a digital medical history accessible to doctors at any government hospital. The system is linked with the central government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), generating an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for each citizen.



The initiative also introduces paperless services, including online registration to reduce long queues in outpatient and emergency departments. The ABHA system is already functional in state and subdivision hospitals and various primary health centers, and will soon expand to all primary health facilities.



Additional services include e-prescriptions and teleconsultation facilities, enabling residents in remote areas to directly consult specialists at Agartala GB Pant Hospital or IGMC Hospital. Through IHIMS, telemedicine services will be further strengthened to ensure expert healthcare access for every citizen in Tripura