Tripura launches first livestock insurance scheme; govt to bear 85% premium, cover up to Rs 50,000

Tripura has introduced its first-ever livestock insurance scheme, under which the government will bear 85 per cent of the premium cost, while livestock farmers will have to pay only the remaining 15 per cent, Animal Resources Development Minister Sudhangshu Das said.

The scheme has been launched jointly by the Government of India’s National Livestock Mission and the Tripura Department of Animal Resources Development to provide financial protection to livestock farmers against losses caused by the death of animals due to accidents, diseases or other unforeseen circumstances.

Addressing livestock farmers through a video message, Das said a large number of families in Tripura depend on animal husbandry for their livelihood and that the scheme would help reduce the financial burden arising from the sudden loss of livestock.

“Livestock rearing plays an important role in strengthening the rural economy, generating employment and increasing farmers’ income. The insurance scheme will provide financial security to livestock owners and encourage animal husbandry in the state,” he said.

Under the scheme, cattle, goats, pigs, buffaloes and sheep will be covered. Farmers can avail insurance coverage of up to Rs 50,000, depending on the premium paid.

For a one-year insurance period, a premium of Rs 25 will provide coverage of Rs 5,000, while a premium of Rs 51 will offer coverage of Rs 10,000. Farmers paying Rs 76 can avail insurance coverage of Rs 15,000, while the maximum coverage of Rs 50,000 will be available on payment of a premium of Rs 254.

The scheme will also offer insurance plans for two and three years, allowing farmers to select coverage based on their requirements and financial capacity.

Das said detailed information regarding eligibility, premium rates, required documents and claim procedures would be available at Animal Resources Development Department hospitals, sub-centres and dispensaries across Tripura.

The minister clarified that poultry birds have not been included in the scheme due to their short production cycle. However, separate compensation provisions are available for poultry farmers in cases of unnatural deaths caused by incidents such as fires or diseases, including bird flu. Eligible farmers can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 20,000 under existing government provisions.

Ear tagging has been made mandatory for livestock insurance. Farmers will be required to submit the animal’s 12-digit ear-tag barcode number, photographs of the animal and owner, bank account details, Aadhaar card and other necessary documents while applying.

Das urged livestock farmers to enrol under the scheme, saying it would help protect rural households from significant financial losses caused by the unexpected death of valuable animals.