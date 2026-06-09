Tripura launches four new welfare projects to prevent child marriage; 100 Anganwadi centres upgraded to English medium

The Tripura government has launched four new welfare projects under the Social Welfare and Social Education Department in the current financial year, with a special focus on preventing child marriage and improving social welfare services across the state.

Addressing the media, Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy said the initiatives were introduced as part of the state's broader efforts to strengthen child protection and social development programmes.

The minister announced that 100 Anganwadi centres have been converted into English-medium centres and are being modernised to meet contemporary educational needs. Additionally, 562 Anganwadi centres have been upgraded as model centres to improve service delivery and infrastructure.

To enhance childcare services in tribal regions, the government has established 226 new Anganwadi centres in tribal areas, including 119 centres opened under the Dharti Aba Janajati Abhiyan project.

Highlighting measures aimed at curbing child marriage, Roy said the government has introduced four new projects under the department in the 2025-26 budget. Under the Chief Minister's Kanya Bivah Yojana, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 has been provided to 45 beneficiaries aged 18 years and above during the current financial year.

He further stated that 105 girl children have received support through fixed deposits under the Chief Minister's Balika Samriddhi Yojana.

The minister also announced plans to establish a recreation centre for persons with intellectual disabilities at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore during 2025-26.

According to Roy, a total of 1,34,294 beneficiaries in the state are receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 under the National Social Assistance Programme. He added that the state government currently provides benefits through more than 35 social pension schemes under the State Social Assistance Programme and the Chief Minister's Social Assistance Programme.

Roy also claimed that Anganwadi workers in Tripura receive higher honorariums than their counterparts in 20 other states. He said delays in the payment of honorariums for April and May due to a change in the payment system have now been resolved.

The minister noted that while regular salaries and gratuity for Anganwadi workers remain pending nationwide, recruitment of Anganwadi workers in Tripura continues on a project-based basis.