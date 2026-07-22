Tripura launches free Aadhaar biometric update camps for school students across state

The Tripura School Education Department has launched a statewide drive to update Aadhaar biometric details of students studying in government and private schools, aiming to ensure every child has a valid and updated Aadhaar record.

As part of the initiative, nearly 50 specially trained teachers and staff have been deployed to conduct biometric update camps across the state. The service is being provided free of cost for students up to 18 years of age.

Officials said the campaign is focused on completing the mandatory Aadhaar biometric update (MBU) for children at the ages of five and 15 years, when significant changes occur in facial features, fingerprints and iris patterns.

The department said timely biometric updates are crucial for maintaining the authenticity of Aadhaar records and ensuring uninterrupted access to education and government welfare schemes. Updated biometric details will also help students avoid technical issues during registration for Board examinations, competitive entrance tests, college admissions, government scholarships and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Officials warned that failure to complete the mandatory biometric update could result in delays or rejection of applications at critical stages of a student's academic journey.

The exercise is also expected to help schools maintain accurate student records in government databases such as UDISE+, prevent duplicate or fraudulent enrolments, and ensure transparent delivery of benefits including Mid-Day Meals, free uniforms and other educational assistance.

The initiative builds on the Directorate of Elementary Education's earlier effort to establish Aadhaar enrolment centres in all Education Inspectorates across Tripura, which helped achieve Aadhaar enrolment for nearly 99 per cent of students.

The Directorate of Secondary Education is now taking the next step by organising biometric update camps in schools across the state.

According to officials, the camps are being conducted in line with directions issued by the Cabinet Secretariat and the Ministry of Education to achieve 100 per cent biometric authentication of students through fingerprint verification.