Tripura launches LMV driving training to empower tribal youth

In a bid to empower tribal youth and promote self-reliance through skill development, the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Tripura, is set to roll out the Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving Training Programme for

the financial year 2025–26 under the Chief Minister’s Tribal Development Mission (CMTDM).





A press statement from Tribal Welfare Department said that a total of 39 eligible Scheduled Tribe candidates 38 males and 1 female have been sanctioned for the upcoming training, which will be conducted at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) under the Transport Department, Government of Tripura.



“Initially, the target was to train 40 candidates, but the department received 44 applications from interested tribal youth. Following a thorough selection process, 39 candidates have been finalized for the training. According to a recent notification from the Transport Commissioner, the training is scheduled to take place from August 20 to August 23, 2025”, it said.



The press release said that the initiative is aimed at enhancing employment prospects for tribal youth by equipping them with professional driving skills, thereby opening avenues for livelihood in both the public and private sectors.



“Reaffirming its commitment to inclusive development, the Department of Tribal Welfare continues to undertake initiatives that foster self-reliance and sustainable livelihood among the tribal communities of Tripura.