Tripura launches minority development scheme, distributes loan assistance to beneficiaries

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 29 launched the Mukhyamantri Sankhyalaghu Unnayan Prokolpa 2026 and distributed loan assistance to beneficiaries at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, as part of the state's efforts to improve the socio-economic conditions of minority communities.

The scheme seeks to expand financial inclusion, encourage self-employment and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for minority groups through targeted financial support and welfare measures.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said the government remains committed to ensuring "inclusive development" and equal opportunities for every section of society. He said the newly launched scheme has been designed to improve access to financial resources, promote self-employment and enhance the socio-economic security of minority communities.

During the programme, the chief minister handed over loan assistance to selected beneficiaries to help them establish or expand income-generating activities.

Saha said the state government is implementing several welfare initiatives to ensure the benefits of development reach every community "without discrimination", while working towards balanced and inclusive growth.

Senior government officials, public representatives and beneficiaries from different parts of the state attended the event.

The launch comes a day after the Tripura government signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to boost financial literacy, entrepreneurship and investment in the state.

The agreements are aimed at improving financial awareness, supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enhancing the skills of government officials and equipping young people with knowledge of capital markets and financial planning.

Describing the agreements as a milestone, Saha said they would usher in "a new era of economic development" by improving access to capital markets.

"These strategic partnerships will empower our youth, support MSMEs, enhance the capacity of government officials and promote a vibrant investment ecosystem," he said in a social media post.