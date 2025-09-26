Tripura launches organic mushroom cultivation initiative to achieve self-sufficiency

Tripura is taking a major step toward self-sufficiency in mushroom production with the launch of an organic cultivation initiative, announced Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath today, September 26.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the state’s first-ever training workshop on organic mushroom cultivation at the Horticulture Research Complex, Nagichhara. The program saw participation from 53 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and highlighted mushrooms as a nutrient-rich “superfood” packed with vitamin D, iron, and other essential nutrients.

“Before 2018, Tripura had only four FPCs. Today, that number has grown to 53,” Nath said. “Mushroom cultivation is a silent revolution. While we are self-sufficient in milk, rice, fish, and eggs, we still rely on imports for mushrooms. With this training, we aim to integrate mushrooms into our 26,000 hectares of organic crops cultivated with the help of FPCs.”

The Minister noted that Tripura’s agricultural landscape has continuously evolved, citing earlier successes in onion cultivation as an example of farmers overcoming challenges. “Similarly, mushroom cultivation has the potential to transform our economy,” he added.

Nath also underscored the state’s focus on four key sectors—Agri-Allied, Tourism & Business, Forest, and Energy—while addressing challenges faced by FPCs. He highlighted Tripura’s growing organic exports, including 56 MT of rice, 579 MT of ginger, 53 MT of turmeric, 680 MT of pineapple, and 4.5 MT of bird’s eye chili, reflecting strong global demand.

Concluding his remarks, Nath emphasized, “Organic farming is essential for human health. By starting organic mushroom cultivation, we are taking a decisive step toward sustainable agriculture and self-reliance.”