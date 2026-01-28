Tripura launches paddy procurement drive, MSP to rise every year under BJP government: Minister

Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on January 28 said paddy procurement from farmers will continue across the state and the Minimum Support Price will be increased annually as long as the BJP-led government remains in power.

The minister made the remarks while inaugurating the paddy procurement drive at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

Chowdhury said the state government has once again decided to procure paddy from farmers at the Minimum Support Price and that the process has formally begun with the North District. He stated that nearly 18,000 metric tonnes of paddy will be procured during the current season and that procurement will be carried out in all eight districts of the state.

The minister informed that the MSP for paddy has been fixed at Rs 23.69 per kg for this procurement season. He added that the process will be conducted through 50 paddy procurement centres across Tripura and that the drive was inaugurated in the presence of officials and stakeholders concerned with its implementation.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Chowdhury said their support helped resolve administrative issues related to procurement. He said the state government is continuously working for public welfare and that strengthening the economic condition of farmers remains a priority, which is why the procurement process is being continued.

Highlighting the rise in MSP since the BJP-led government came to power in 2018–19, Chowdhury said the MSP for paddy at that time was Rs 17.50 per kg, which has now increased to Rs 23.69 per kg. He asserted that the MSP would continue to rise every year under the present government.

Taking a swipe at the previous Left Front government, the minister alleged that no substantial measures had been taken earlier for farmers’ welfare. He said that after the BJP government assumed office, several initiatives were introduced, adding that India has now emerged as a leading country in paddy production and procurement. He also noted that around 17,000 metric tonnes of paddy were procured in Tripura last year.