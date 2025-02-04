A large quantity of government-supplied IFA syrup and folic acid bottles were found discarded near a roadside in Agartala’s Durga Chowmuhani area, prompting the Tripura government to launch an investigation and file an FIR.

Officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, along with the Inspecting Officer (Drugs) from the office of the Deputy Drug Controller, rushed to the spot after media reports highlighted the incident.

“They found a large quantity of IFA syrup and bottles of folic acid syrup there. During the investigation, a blue plastic packet was found at the site, with ‘Durjoynagar Health Sub Center’ written on it. The medicines were not disposed of in the biowaste management packet as per government regulations,” an official said.

Around 1,138 bottles of syrup were recovered from the site. Authorities confirmed that these medicines were not meant for sale and were part of a government supply.

“The IFA syrup and folic acid syrups are not for sale in the market; they are government-supplied medicines. A proper investigation has been initiated to determine who dumped these medicines and for what purpose. All the discarded medicine bottles have been collected from the site in the presence of Agartala Municipal Corporation officials, employees, and the general public. An FIR has been filed at the Ramnagar outpost in Durga Chowmuhani regarding the dumping of expired medicines,” the official added.

The investigation aims to identify those responsible for the improper disposal and ensure accountability within the health system.