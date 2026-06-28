Tripura launches Pulse Polio drive to vaccinate 3.34 lakh children

Tripura on Sunday, June 28, launched its statewide Pulse Polio immunisation campaign under the National Immunisation Day (NID) 2026, with the Health Department aiming to administer oral polio vaccine to more than 3.34 lakh children below the age of five.

Director of Health Services Debasri Debbarma said the State has set a target of covering 3.34 lakh children through a network of 3,340 vaccination booths. Around 13,360 health workers and 672 supervisors have been deployed to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine.

Dr. Debbarma said poliomyelitis is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under five years of age and can cause irreversible paralysis if it attacks the nervous system. The virus spreads mainly through contaminated food, water or contact with infected faecal matter.

Although India was declared polio-free by the World Health Organization in 2014 after sustained Pulse Polio campaigns launched in 1995, she said continued immunisation remains essential as polio cases continue to be reported in some countries.

The State-level launch of the campaign was held at the West Bhubanban Primary Health Centre, where Dr. Debbarma urged parents to ensure that every child below five years receives the oral polio vaccine. She said sustained vaccination efforts are crucial to protecting children and maintaining the country's polio-free status.

Speaking at the programme, Shovik Debbarma, Member Secretary of the State Health and Family Welfare Society, stressed the importance of community participation in ensuring the success of the immunisation drive.