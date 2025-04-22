To prevent a flood-like situation during the monsoon, the Tripura government has undertaken works worth Rs 150 crore for raising, strengthening, and constructing new embankments.

Addressing a press conference, Secretary of the Water Resources Department, Kiran Gitte on Tuesday said that in August last year, a massive flood occurred in the state, leading to large-scale destruction.

Gitte stated that the Water Resources Department has undertaken work along all rivers in the state for river protection and embankment repair.

“In all the 12 rivers, 44 embankments have been identified where flood protection work is needed, and the work has already started,” said Gitte.

The official mentioned that in Belonia under South District, after Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha's direction, a official led by Gitte visited the Muhuri River and inspected the ongoing work.

“On the 20th, I went there, assessed the situation, and found that work on the Muhuri River embankment is underway. We have sped up the work to ensure timely completion. In four locations in Belonia, covering 7.47 km, work is ongoing. We are raising the height of the Muhuri River embankment near Belonia town, and anti-erosion work is underway,” said the official.



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He added that he submitted a report to the Chief Minister yesterday.

“The Chief Minister had a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the matter. I assured that before the onset of the rainy season, we will be ready to tackle the flood situation from the Water Resources Department's side. We assure that paddy and other agricultural lands will not be hampered. In Belonia, around Rs 77 crore has been approved, and we are deputing five engineers who will remain there and complete the work within three months,” he said.

He further informed that in Kailashahar of Unakoti District, work is underway along the Manu River, which spans around 16.8 km, where the embankment is being raised by about 5 feet, for which Rs 28 crore has been approved.

“In Agartala city, the embankment of the Howrah River had leakages at many spots, covering a 6 km stretch, and work is underway. Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned for it. There are some gaps where embankments have not been constructed, and for this, Rs 8 crore has also been sanctioned. We are also working on strengthening the Katakhal canal embankment, which is 5.35 km long,” he added.

