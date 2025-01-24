Tripura's Directorate of Information Technology, on January 24, officially launched the Tripura Startup Policy 2024, marking a significant milestone in the state's efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

The launch event, held at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, IT Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, IT Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director IT Jeya Ragul Geshan B, Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MeitY Startup Hub, other senior officials and dignitaries from various states, entrepreneurs and students.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from startups, academic institutions, and business leaders across Tripura.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister underlined the pivotal role startups play in building a "Viksit Bharat" and urged entrepreneurs to leverage the opportunities provided by the new policy.

He said that if the youth are not developed, the development of the country is not possible. He also criticised the previous government for not supporting the youth following which they were directionless.

“The policy started in 2019, and today, we launched it in a new way, bringing in so many changes. Not only IT, but we have also added agriculture, bamboo, food, and other sectors. Youth never received support before, which is why they were directionless. Not all people can be given jobs. Such a policy is really essential, and I thank everyone involved in creating this kind of policy. It is a known fact that youth are very energetic and capable. However, their energy and enthusiasm often do not go in the right direction. This policy will channel their energy correctly and ensure that youth receive the needed help from the government,” he said.

CM Saha added that such a policy would allow the youth to achieve new heights.

“It will enable them to fulfill their dreams of becoming industrialists or entrepreneurs. Such initiatives will help realize the vision of 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura'. Banks will also offer financial help to these youth, creating better employment opportunities. The policy aims to tackle unemployment by engaging youth from all levels of society, from the lowest to the highest," he said.

IT Minister Pranajit Singha Roy highlighted the importance of this policy in attracting investments and urged entrepreneurs to actively engage with the initiatives rolled out by the government.