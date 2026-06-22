Tripura launches Swachhata App, stresses collective action for sustainable waste management

Emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in building a sustainable and environmentally conscious future, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that active participation from public representatives, civil society organisations, and citizens is essential for effective waste management across the state.

He was addressing a state-level workshop on the role of public representatives and civil society organisations under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Swachhata App and unveiled the Swachhata Slogan, expressing confidence that the initiatives would further strengthen the state's commitment to effective waste management, a cleaner environment, and the vision of a greener Tripura.

The workshop focused on enhancing awareness, cooperation, and community participation in implementing sustainable waste management practices across the state.