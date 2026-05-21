Tripura launches virtual ‘Mukhyamantri Samipesu’ to address public grievances

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 20 launched the first virtual edition of the ‘Mukhyamantri Samipesu’ programme, aiming to connect directly with people from different districts and resolve their grievances through a coordinated administrative mechanism.

The programme was inaugurated virtually from Agartala, with the first district-level interaction held with residents of Dhalai district. Senior officials, including the District Magistrate, Chief Medical Officer, doctors and departmental representatives, joined the session to address issues raised by participants.

Speaking during the launch, the Chief Minister said the initiative would now be organised district-wise to make grievance redressal more accessible for people living outside the state capital.

“Today, it is the 66th episode in which we have seen people from Agartala or around the city coming here with their various problems. We have decided to start it district-wise,” Saha said.

He added that the administration plans to expand the virtual outreach programme to all districts and subdivisions of the state in the coming days.

According to the Chief Minister, 35 people participated in the first district-level virtual interaction, with 30 of them belonging to the Janajati community. The grievances raised covered a wide range of sectors, including land disputes, education, healthcare, higher education and financial assistance.

“People from Dhalai have appeared with multidimensional matters, including education, health, higher education and financial assistance,” he said, adding that officials were instructed to follow up on the complaints and ensure timely assistance.

Saha said the presence of district-level officials during the programme helped speed up responses and enabled immediate directions to be issued on several matters.

“Many people have land-related, education and health-related issues. However, I have noted them down and instructed officials to follow up on the matters, help them, provide proper treatment and resolve their problems properly,” he stated.

Calling the initiative “very innovative”, the Chief Minister said the programme was designed to improve administrative accessibility and strengthen communication between the government and citizens in remote areas.

Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, along with secretaries, directors and officers from various departments, attended the programme held in the presence of the Chief Minister.