The Tripura Government will connect all government colleges with Wi-Fi facilities by December this year, said IT and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

The Minister said this on Monday after launching the Wi-Fi facility for 19 Government Colleges (Phase 1) at Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya, Udaipur, Gomati District, alongside Jeya Ragul Geshan B, Director of IT.

“We have introduced and launched so many things in the state that we never saw during the erstwhile government. Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura has taken many historic initiatives. Today, the Wi-Fi facility in 19 colleges has been started. We have 30 colleges, with around 1 lakh students. Among these, 19 colleges are now connected with Wi-Fi facilities, benefitting around 57,000 students. Students asked us for internet connectivity, and we have provided it,” said the minister.

He mentioned that they would receive 100 Mbps internet connectivity, which will benefit not only the students but also the teachers.

“The remaining 11 colleges will be connected soon. By December, all colleges will be equipped with Wi-Fi facilities. Everything now revolves around digital connectivity, and we are not lagging behind. We have E-office, E-Cabinet, and everything is connected digitally. The Education Department must take steps to ensure proper use of this Wi-Fi,” he added.

In collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, the Directorate of Information Technology aims to provide free internet access on campuses, enabling students to explore a wide range of educational resources and online content.

With a total investment of about Rs. 12.32 crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, this initiative is being executed in a phased manner. The first phase has successfully established a secure and free Wi-Fi network with a high-speed internet backbone (100 Mbps) in 19 government degree colleges. The second phase aims to expand this connectivity to an additional 11 colleges. This systematic rollout ensures that each institution is adequately equipped to support digital learning and engagement.

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