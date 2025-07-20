Tripura launches witness protection scheme amid sweeping criminal law reforms

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced that the state government has rolled out a Witness Protection Scheme, aimed at ensuring the safety and confidence of witnesses, an essential component in the delivery of justice.

Highlighting the transformation of India’s criminal justice system, Saha said the state is fully committed to the successful implementation of the three newly enacted criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) which came into effect from July 1, 2024, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“These laws replace outdated colonial-era legislations and introduce a modern, citizen-centric, and technology-driven justice delivery system,” said the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio.

He pointed out that the new legal framework addresses critical gaps by including offences such as terrorism and mob lynching, which had no clear legal provisions earlier.

“Organised crime, crimes against women and children, and cybercrime will now face stricter penalties. This marks a major shift towards a justice-focused approach,” he added.

Saha also informed that a high-level meeting was held in Guwahati on March 16, 2025, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to review the preparedness of Northeastern states in implementing the new laws.

“We participated in the meeting and discussed areas where we needed improvement. The central government has guided us on the way forward. These reforms aim to ensure justice is not only timely and transparent but also more accessible to common people,” he said.

On the Witness Protection Scheme, Saha noted: “Witness cooperation is often hampered by social stigma and fear. With this scheme, we aim to provide a secure and supportive environment, thereby strengthening the judicial process.”

The Chief Minister also emphasised inter-departmental coordination among stakeholders to ensure the new laws are implemented effectively and in true spirit.

“From improving evidence collection to ensuring prompt medical assistance in rape cases, a holistic approach is being adopted. For instance, under the new provisions, the Health Department must submit a report within seven days in rape cases, and victims will be entitled to free treatment,” he added.

Reassuring the public, he said, “Law and order in Tripura is currently stable, and we are committed to making it even stronger.”