Tripura launches 'Yoddha' portal to enable anonymous reporting of social issues

The North Tripura district administration on Wednesday, July 15, launched the 'Yoddha' web portal to encourage public participation in addressing social issues by allowing residents to report cases anonymously while ensuring complete confidentiality.

The portal enables citizens to report incidents of child marriage, drug abuse, domestic violence, child labour and other social concerns without revealing their identities.

North Tripura District Magistrate Chandni Chandran said the initiative is aimed at empowering people to play an active role in combating social evils while protecting the identity of those who come forward with information.

Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomed the initiative and said the state government would consider replicating the model in other districts if it proves successful.

"If the 'Yoddha' appears successful, we will urge the other district magistrates to follow the concept to address the unaddressed problems of the people," Saha told reporters.

The chief minister said he had heard the grievances of around 26 people from North Tripura district through the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu programme and stressed that it is not possible to resolve people's issues by remaining confined to Agartala.

Mukhyamantri Samipeshu is a weekly grievance redressal programme in which the chief minister interacts with citizens in the presence of senior officials and directs departments to take remedial action. Owing to its positive response, the programme has now been extended to the district level.

The district magistrate also said the Yoddha portal offers confidential access to counselling and medical treatment for individuals struggling with drug addiction, ensuring their privacy is protected.

According to the district administration, the initiative aims to build a safer and more responsible society by encouraging citizens to become active partners in identifying and addressing social challenges.