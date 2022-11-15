Tripura CPIM state committee Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury has alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated more after Dr Manik Saha took the charge as Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking with reporters, Chowdhury said the law and order situation collapsed soon after BJP formed government in 2018 which was also revealed from data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

“The law and order situation collapsed soon after BJP formed government in 2018 which was also published in NCRB. In the Northeast region starting from political violence to domestic violence, and smuggling of drugs, in every aspect, Tripura stands in the top position. However, the state is lagging behind in developmental aspects. Not only in the Northeast region, as per NCRB Tripura also stands in top position”, said Chowdhury.

He also claimed that because of stupidity and incapability, the ruling BJP has removed Biplab Kumar Deb from Chief Minister’s post.

“BJP has removed Biplab Kumar Deb from Chief Minister’s chair for his stupidity and incapability and less experience. For him not a single promise of the vision document was fulfilled, unemployment rise and law and order also deteriorated. To give the responsibility of failure, BJP has given the charge to Dr Manik Saha as BJP state president. We have observed that he has brought anti-socials from other parts of the state and used them for poll rigging in the bye-election in which Manik Saha won and became an MLA and later chief minister”, he alleged.

Jiten further claimed that the law and order situation deteriorated further after Dr Manik Saha took over the charge of the chief minister.

“Law and order have deteriorated more than Biplab’s tenure. Dr Manik Saha in the last few days has claimed that people are living peacefully and securely. But what has happened in the last few days? In Barpathari of Belonia BJP backed goons attacked a blood donation camp that was organized by DYFI and SFI. Where is good governance? Everywhere BJP is attacking our programme in front of police in broad daylight. I want to ask Chief Minister that is there any arrest”, he added.