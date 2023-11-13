Tripura police arrested a lawyer in connection with the alleged murder of a deed writer employed at a local court.

The victim, Amit Acharjee, who served as a deed writer at the district and sessions court, was reportedly assaulted by a group of lawyers, purportedly due to professional rivalry.

Police sources said that the unfortunate incident occurred on September 5, when Acharjee was subjected to a brutal beating by several lawyers, resulting in severe injuries. Despite immediate medical attention and subsequent referral to Kolkata for advanced treatment, Acharjee succumbed to his injuries on September 23.



Also Read: Tripura: Diwali celebration turns tragic as fire engulfs home due to firecrackers in Agartala

“Taking action based on a filed FIR, the police have taken one of the five accused individuals into custody, identified as lawyer Gopal Singh. Intensive raids are presently underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the case”, said police who didn’t wish to be quoted.

Expressing his ordeal, the victim's father, Dilip Acharjee, revealed the challenges he faced in seeking justice for his son. He recounted his efforts, including approaching the governor, chief minister, and chief justice of the high court, all in pursuit of justice.