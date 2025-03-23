Tripura is regarded as a leading state among the Northeastern states, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, hailing the beginning of a new chapter of all-round development.

Addressing an event celebrating Bihar Day at Albert Ekka Park in Agartala on March 22, CM Saha said, "Tripura is now considered a leading state among the states of the North East, whereas earlier it was regarded as a developing state. Additionally, Tripura has the second-highest GSDP in the North East. The state government is working towards development in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision."

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister stated, "I pursued my medical studies at a college in Patna, Bihar, where I stayed for five years. To become a mature individual, one needs to spend at least four to five years in Bihar. Many IAS and IPS officers from Bihar are proudly working in Tripura. Almost all top-level officials in the state administration hail from Bihar. Under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar is now experiencing significant development. He is committed to building a developed Bihar, and whatever he promises, he delivers."

The chief minister emphasised that people feel safe because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today, he is driving the country's development through infrastructure advancements. To ensure the nation's progress, we must support the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The history of Bihar dates back centuries, and under the Prime Minister's leadership, Tripura is now on the path of continuous development. Earlier, the North Eastern region was plagued by extremism, including kidnappings, murders, terrorism, and arson," Dr. Saha said.

He further pointed out that Tripura endured 35 years of misrule under the Communist government.

"Without peace and order, no state can develop. Therefore, we are working towards ensuring a peaceful environment. The state's per capita income has also increased significantly. Tripura is now recognized as a front-runner state, attracting a large number of investors from outside. Yesterday, we presented the budget in the assembly, proposing an allocation of over Rs 32,000 crore. A substantial portion has been earmarked for infrastructure development, as improving infrastructure is crucial to attracting people from outside," he said.

"We are constantly striving for comprehensive development across all sectors. Our guiding force is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and we remain committed to progress. The state government is following the Prime Minister's vision, leading to a new era of development in Tripura. Significant advancements have been made in education, healthcare, agriculture, sports, and the communication system," he added.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Bihar Pradesh OBC Morcha in-charge Achal Sinha, State BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Vice President Papiya Dutta, former MLA Dr Dilip Das, and other prominent personalities attended the event as distinguished guests.