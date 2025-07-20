Tripura leads nation in cutting red tape, earns cabinet recognition for reform success

Tripura has emerged as the top-ranking state in India for compliance reduction and deregulation, a key metric tracked by the Cabinet Secretariat to assess governance reform. This recognition underscores Tripura's rapid transformation in administrative efficiency and digital service delivery.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha was invited to New Delhi on July 18 to present Tripura’s reform journey, a rare acknowledgement of a northeastern state’s leadership in systemic change. His presentation drew praise from senior central officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, who commended Tripura's model as "innovative, efficient, and replicable."

At the core of this transformation is the state's long-term vision—Viksit Tripura 2047—which aims to raise per capita income from $2,300 to $18,000. The strategy rests on three pillars: deregulation, digital governance, and institutional capacity building.

A dedicated Deregulation Task Force was constituted under Sinha’s leadership to identify outdated laws and reduce administrative burdens.

One of the state's most ambitious moves has been the full-scale implementation of eOffice, making Tripura among the few states to digitize all levels of administration, from the secretariat to gram panchayats. The State Cabinet’s workflow is now completely paperless. Welfare delivery is Aadhaar-linked and consent-based, while a centralised Single Window Portal ensures streamlined services for both citizens and investors.

These changes have had measurable economic impact. Tripura has seen a 14%–16% annual growth in Gross State Domestic Product over the past three years, along with a rise in private investment and a strong conversion rate of signed MoUs into actual projects.

Key sectors driving this growth include natural gas, bamboo, rubber, agarwood, tourism, healthcare, and IT services. "We're witnessing unprecedented investor interest across sectors," said an official from the state’s industries department.

The recognition of JK Sinha by the Cabinet Secretariat reflects more than personal achievement. It signals Tripura’s emergence as a national example of coordinated governance and forward-thinking policy. Nearly all state secretaries and department heads have been working in tandem to execute reform initiatives with precision.